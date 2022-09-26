WhatsApp brings new shareable call links feature to messenger app

In June, WhatsApp introduced two privacy-oriented features that offered users more control over who can see their profile photos or block others from viewing the DP (display picture). And, also the option to disable the 'last seen' feature on WhatsApp.

Now, the Meta-owned company has announced a new Call Link feature. The new feature ‘Call Links’ option will be visible within the Calls Tab and users can create a link for an audio or video call and share it easily with family and friends.

The Call Links will be made through an app update later this week around the world.

Once you update to the latest version of WhatsApp, you will see the ‘Call Link’ at the top of in call tab. 32 people will be able to attend a group call on the messenger app.



Call Links feature coming to WhatsApp this week. Picture Credit: WhatsApp



The company is also testing secure encrypted group video conference calls on WhatsApp and will be released to the public soon, said Mark Zuckerberg, founder, Meta.

As of now, only one-to-one calls and message exchanges are encrypted on WhatsApp.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a search feature that would allow users to find old chat conversations and even the file shared months ago quicker.

The company is testing a feature wherein users will see a caption option while sharing a file with anyone on the messenger, WABetaInfo reported. Most often the PDFs or images we share don't have names, but phone app-created codes (ex: IMG765.jpg). In near future, with the caption feature, users just have to remember a word in the caption and type on the search bar at the top to find old documents/files easier and faster.

Add to that, WhatsApp will also be bringing date search feature too. This will further improve the user experience on messenger.

