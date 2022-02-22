WhatsApp brings 'Safety in India' resource hub for online safety

Thanks to the affordability and convenience of getting services done with a few simple taps on the touchscreen, billions of people have embraced smartphones around the world. However, this also attracts cybercriminals to prey on naive users.

Apple and Google are putting efforts to improve the screening process for apps and websites to ensure their respective ecosystems are safe from cyber threats. Still, it is imperative for all to be vigilant when communicating be it through short messages, emails, or phone calls. But, still, millions of people are hoodwinked to voluntarily reveal their financial details to steal their hard-earned money.

Now, WhatsApp has come with a new 'Safety in India' resource hub which offers information on what the company is doing to keep the messenger users safe on the platforms including a two-step verification process, steps to curb and report fake news or misinformation

Users can save this number --+1 (727) 2912606 -- on WhatsApp to fact-check any forwarded information is genuine or not.

“Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety. Over the years we have made significant product changes to help enhance user security and privacy. Besides continuous product innovations, we have also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and in processes, to support user safety. We hope this resource will equip users with the information they need to safeguard their privacy and navigate the internet safely," said Abhijit Bose, head of WhatsApp India.

Furthermore, the newly opened resource hub also offers information on how sharing an OTP with a stranger may end up losing money. Also, it advises people on how to avoid initiating any communication with unknown people sending messages saying they have won the lottery, job offers, and other types of windfall gains. They all are scams and are advised to ignore such notifications.

After the Indian government introduced the new IT (Information Technology) rules for digital media and social media platforms, Meta (formerly known as Facebook)-owned company has appointed a local grievance officer and also submit a monthly report highlighting steps taken by us to ensure user safety on the WhatsApp messenger app.

