WhatsApp brings three new features to group calls

WhatsApp earlier this week launched the much-awaited feature to help Android phone users migrate all the chat history data from the old device to the new Apple iPhone.

Now, the Meta-owned company has introduced three new value-added options to the group calls feature that can help host conversations with people smoothly.

First up, the WhatsApp group admin or any of the members will get the option to mute a particular speaker during a group phone call. This is really helpful to have a noise-free conversation. For most of them, it has happened many times, when people forget to mute themselves during a group call, the TV sound or children/ the partner talking loudly in the background disturbs the meeting.

Also, individuals attending the group call can privately message other participants. This is again very helpful as two people in the group can text each other, while others can continue to interact in the group calls.



WhatsApp brings new features to group calls. Credit: Will Cathcart (WhatsApp Chief)/Twitter



And the third feature is the offscreen banner. It will be pop-up on the screen to let everyone in the group call know who is joining the meeting in real-time.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing another important feature-- Do Not Disturb mode that would block calls and texts during the pre-set time slot. This way, users can attend office meetings or drive vehicles without any disruption.

