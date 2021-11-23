WhatsApp brings two new crucial security features

Last year, WhatsApp launched a biometric security feature that allows device owners to use face or fingerprint unlock WhatsApp on the phone.

In early 2021, it released an update to WhatsApp Web with a biometric security feature to curb unauthorised access to the messenger service on Windows Desktops and Apple Macs.

Before opening the WhatsApp web desk version, users will be asked to utilize their face or fingerprint unlock feature on their phone, before scanning a QR code from the phone to link the personal/office computers.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced two new security features--Flash Calls and Message Level Reporting-- in the smartphone app.

The new Flash Calls feature is the new way to validate the account on an Android phone. Earlier, when users change their phone and open WhatsApp, they used to type in the registered mobile number and they would receive the OTP (One-Time-Password) to verify the request and start using the app on the new phone.

As far as the Message Level Reporting feature. It will offer a direct option to users to report or block a particular person. The user can flag a person to WhatsApp that a particular person is misusing the platform to send lewd messages or doing any other form of harassment. This will be forwarded to the internal team to do a background check and block the person from using WhatsApp again.

Also, the users can directly block an individual from sending or making calls to them permanently.

Both the features are available for WhatsApp for a long time, but the new aspect is that the users can just long-press the message and there itself, he/she will get the options to 'report and block' or just 'report' the person.

Earlier, you had to go through multiple steps to block or report a person. They had to go Settings > Account > Privacy > Blocked > Add New number or find the contact you want to block, then tap the contact.

