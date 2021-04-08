WhatsApp Business gets new feature

Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced to release a new update with new features to the Business version.

In 2019, it had launched catalog option for enterprise owners to list the products, which can be viewed by potential customers. However, the process to add items was only available through the mobile app. Now, the company is bringing the same option to the web and desktop versions.

Also, WhatsApp is bringing a new 'hide' feature, where the user can temporarily hide particular items, which are not available for sale in the list.

With the new features, the shop owners will be able to dynamically remove or add items on the menu faster similar to full-fledged e-commerce apps.

WhatsApp Business hosts millions of enterprise owners worldwide on its platforms and currently, it has eight million business catalogs, including one million in India.

In a related development, WhatsApp is going ahead to implement the revised user privacy policy. It states that the company will track and collect the conversation and transaction between a user and enterprise owner on the Business app.

This has drawn widespread criticism on WhatsApp for not offering an option for the users to reject the new terms and conditions. Those who do not accept the terms, will longer access or send messages on WhatsApp from May 15.

