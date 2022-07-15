WhatsApp chief warns users of fake messenger app

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most messenger app on both the iOS and Android platforms. Some of the primary reasons for such a good response from users are-- simple and easily understandable interface, value-added features such as disappearing messages, multi-device support, and more.

However, recently, it has come to light that several bad actors, in a bid to hoodwink new users are releasing fake WhatsApp apps online. With this, they steal personally identifiable details and even go to extent of stealing money.

WhatsApp global head Will Cathcart and his team have warned users to be alert of the counterfeit messenger app.

"Recently our security team discovered hidden malware within apps – offered outside of Google Play - from a developer called “HeyMods” that included "Hey WhatsApp" and others. These apps promised new features but were just a scam to steal personal information stored on people’s phones. We’ve shared what we found with Google and worked with them to combat the malicious apps. Google Play Protect on Android can now detect and disable previously downloaded malicious fake versions of WhatsApp. We appreciate the help of Google for their continued work to prevent malicious apps from proliferating on Android devices," said Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp.

Cathcart also added that the company will go ahead with filing a legal suit against HeyMods and others like them accountable and desist from introducing fake apps.

Here's what you should do to avoid fake apps and protect yourself from hackers:

1) Never install or download apps from a website to a phone.

2) Always download apps from Google Play Store (for Android phones) or Apple App Store (for iPhone/iPad)

3) Install anti-virus apps on your phone (only from the aforementioned Google Play Store/Apple App Store)

4) If you get a message/email from an unknown or even known person to install an app to claim a valuable gift voucher or claim a discount on Amazon/Flipkart or any e-commerce apps, never ever click the URL link nor install apps directly from the website. Go to e-commerce apps developed by known publishers only. Also, read news articles to know if there are really any seasonal festive sales' campaigns such as Amazon Prime Day or Great Indian Sale, or Big Billion Days

5) Also, it is really good practice to read reviews of the apps before installing them on the phone. There will always be tell-tale signs of security threats or bad user experience. If it has bad ratings, just install them

