WhatsApp desktop app to get two-step verification option soon

After getting panned by the customers, media, and government agencies around the world, WhatsApp stalled the revised user privacy policy that mandated users to accept sharing personal and financial details exchanged with them and a business owner on its platform in 2021. Since then, it has worked on assuring users that the personal details exchanged between two private individuals are fully end-to-end encrypted, not even WhatsApp nor any government agencies can track it.

Now, in the latest instance, WhatsApp is testing two-step verification for its desktop app that offers extra security for messenger users, reported community forum WABetaInfo, citing the latest beta app.

Currently, this is available only on iOS and Android mobile apps. As you can see in the beta app’s screenshot, the company has introduced a new option in Settings that allows users to enable two-factor authentication.



WhatsApp Beta screen-shot. Credit: WABetaInfo



This way, users get an additional layer of security. It will particularly come in handy when the user falls victim to a SIM swap scam and compromises the phone mobile number. They can request for reset link and change the PIN/passcode on the web version, thereby blocking WhatsApp account on the lost phone.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing chat history transfer from Android to iPhone. Last year, with the launch of Android 12, it had partnered with Google to allow users to transfer chat history from iPhone to Android.

Now, it is preparing to bring the same but in reverse order to help customers to move the WhatsApp data on their old Android phone to their new iPhone.

Read more | Soon, you will be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone