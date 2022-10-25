WhatsApp down across cities in India

Popular messenger app WhatsApp is facing service outages in major cities across India.
Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain that they were not able to send messages on the app.
On DownDetector, the WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are facing service outages.
The outage seems to be reported in global regions too.
DH has reached out to WhatsApp for a response.
Here are some of the reactions of WhatsApp users on Twitter:
Is whatsapp down? #WhatsApp #whatsappdown
— Voosho (@vooshox) October 25, 2022
Pics not getting uploaded, messages showing single tick!!
Is WhatsApp down for everyone? #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yGqNXFxL1i
— Divyanshu Dubey (@itsdivyanshu) October 25, 2022
When Whatsapp is Down 😂#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ODwXqYTqnv
— Aman Das (@Aman24966) October 25, 2022
More details awaited.
