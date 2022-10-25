WhatsApp down across cities in India

WhatsApp down across cities in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 13:12 ist

Popular messenger app WhatsApp is facing service outages in major cities across India.

Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain that they were not able to send messages on the app.

On DownDetector, the WhatsApp service outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are facing service outages. 

The outage seems to be reported in global regions too.


WhatsApp service is down in major cities across India (Credit: DownDetector)

DH has reached out to WhatsApp for a response. 

Here are some of the reactions of WhatsApp users on Twitter:

 

 

 

More details awaited. 

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp

What's Brewing

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Karnataka's waste-to-wealth way out of plastic mess

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Kanye West’s behavior makes corporate partners squirm

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

The Philadelphia philharmonic

The Philadelphia philharmonic

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

 