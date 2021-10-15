WhatsApp finally brings end-to-end encryption for cloud backups

Five years ago, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption by default between individual chats but there was little protection for cloud backups. So, earlier this year, the company announced to bring security cover for the chat history storage online.

Now, Facebook-founder Mark Zuckerberg revealed the End-to-End Encrypted (E2EE) backup security feature is now being rolled out to WhatsApp.

"End-to-end encrypted backups for WhatsApp starting to roll out today. Proud of the team for continuing to lead on security for your private conversations," Zuckerberg said.

Now, WhatsApp users can now either set a password of their choice or a 64-digit encryption key that only they know. Also, neither WhatsApp nor the backup (Google Drive/iCloud) service provider (Google /Apple) will be able to read the backups or access the key required to unlock it.

"To enable E2EE backups, we developed an entirely new system for encryption key storage that works with both iOS and Android. With E2EE backups enabled, backups will be encrypted with a unique, randomly generated encryption key. People can choose to secure the key manually or with a user password. When someone opts for a password, the key is stored in a Backup Key Vault that is built based on a component called a hardware security module (HSM) — specialized, secure hardware that can be used to securely store encryption keys, " Facebook said.



Step-by-step procedure to enable password protection on WhatsApp backup. Credit: DH Graphics/KVN Rohit



Here's how to enable end-to-end encryption of chat backup on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Go to Settings >> Chats >> Chat Backup

Step 2: Then, tap on End-to-End Encrypted Backup >> Turn on

Step 3: Add password (it should have a minimum of six characters and one letter) or use 64-bit Encryption Key

Step 4: Then, make sure the phone has sufficient battery capacity or else connect it to a power source

Note: Make sure you remember the password or else you will not be able to restore backups on new phones

