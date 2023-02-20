WhatsApp finally brings picture-in-picture mode to iPhones

After months of testing, WhatsApp finally released the much-awaited picture-in-picture (PiP) mode with the latest update for the iPhone app version.

With the Picture-in-Picture mode, users will be able to simultaneously continue video calls and also operate others apps on the iPhone.

It should be noted that this very feature has been available on the Android app version since 2018. Now, it has finally come to iPhones.

Besides PiP, WhatsApp now allows users u can now add captions when sending documents. This will come in handy while sending sensitive document files to colleagues or private files to loved ones with context. Also, it will be very easy to trace back the exchange of information. Users just have to type keywords to search on WhatsApp.

And, WhatsApp has added support for longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature to Android, which is yet to arrive on the iOS version.

With the latest version, Android phone users can now send up to 100 images or videos (capped at 2GB) at once to contacts on WhatsApp. Previously, it was limited to 30 files.

Also, WhatsApp is testing to allow users to send pictures in their original quality. Thanks to advanced camera sensors on phone, people can now take high-resolution photos and videos, but due to limitations on WhatsApp, the multimedia content in sizes such as 4MB or more sent on the messenger get compressed to KB and thereby lose quality.

