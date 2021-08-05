WhatsApp finally gets instant disappearing video, picture feature

In March 2021, WhatsApp had begun testing instant vanish feature dubbed 'View Once' on its messenger app. Now, it is finally being rolled out to the public in the latest update.

WhatsApp users just need to update to the latest version. Go to the App Store >> type WhatsApp Messenger >> tap update (v2.21.150 on iOS).



WhatsApp on Apple App Store (screen-grab)



Here's how to use View Once feature on WhatsApp:

Once upgraded to the new version, users will find a dedicated sky blue-hued numerical one within a circle, right beside the multimedia upload '+' icon. Tap on it and once activated, the media (photo or video) will instantly get deleted soon after the receiver moves out of the chat session.



WhatsApp gets the 'View Once' feature. Credit: WhatsApp



For now, users can only enable View Once feature while sharing an image or a video. They can't use the same for text messages. Also, the desktop version doesn't support this as well. We have to wait a bit longer for it to come to other platforms and other forms of messages.

Nevertheless, the view once feature will improve the privacy aspect of the WhatsApp Messenger app and keep the attrition rate of people moving to other platforms.

New feature alert! You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp, giving you more control over your chats privacy! pic.twitter.com/Ig5BWbX1Ow — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 3, 2021

