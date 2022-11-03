WhatsApp gets Communities, group video call limit increased to 32

WhatsApp seems to be on a roll these days. After releasing three privacy security features such as the option to hide online status, screenshot blocking for view once messages and an option to leave the group without notifying other members, the Meta-owned company has announced several new features to its messenger app.

“Today we're launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We're also rolling out polls and 32-person video calling too. All secured by end-to-end encryption so your messages stay private.” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder, and CEO, Meta.

For instance, users can now connect multiple groups together under one umbrella to organize group conversations on WhatsApp via Communities such as neighborhoods, parents at a school, and workplaces.



WhatsApp gets the Communities feature. Credit: Meta



Here's how to create Communities:

Step 1: Users can find the new communities tab at the top of their chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS.

Step 2: From there, users will be able to start a new Community from scratch or add existing groups.

Step 3: Once in a community, users can easily switch between available groups to get the information they need, when they need it, and admins can send important updates to everyone in the Community.



WhatsApp brings a poll option and increases the video group call limit to 32. Credit: Meta



Besides Communities, WhatsApp is bringing in-chat polls within the group. It will be similar to how we have polls on Twitter.

Also, WhatsApp is increasing the group video call limit from existing 8 members to 32. In April, WhatsApp introduced the same for voice calls with 32 members limit.

And, the company is also doubling the WhatsApp group from 512 to 1024. It should be noted that all the new features announced will be introduced with a new update to WhatsApp in the coming days.

