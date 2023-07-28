WhatsApp introduces video messaging feature

Besides texting, audio messaging has become a rage around the world more so in India, as it is way more convenient to send short sound bytes quickly than type the words.

Now, the Meta-owned company taking this new mode of communication to the next level by introducing the short video message feature in WhatsApp.

Meta-founder Mark Zuckerberg made the official announcement on his official Facebook page.

"New for WhatsApp -- we're adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It's as easy as sending a quick voice message," said Zuckerberg.

The company said the new video messaging feature will be made available on WhatsApp in the coming weeks.



Video messaging feature coming soon to WhatsApp. Credit: WhatsApp



Once it goes live, WhatsApp will get a new video camera icon beside the Rs (₹), camera and microphone on the right side of the chat tab.

Here, users can make short videos of up to 60 seconds long and quickly send the video bytes to loved ones or colleagues or acquaintances.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature to chat with unsaved numbers on the messenger app.

Users can just copy and paste the number from the phone dialer app and if the number is available on WhatsApp, users can just chat with them without having to save the number.

