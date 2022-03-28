WhatsApp may soon allow up to 2GB media file transfer

Though WhatsApp is currently the most used messenger app in the industry, lately it is facing stiff competition from Signal and Telegram. The latter even allows users to transfer massive files up to 2GB on its application, making it even more compelling for users to shift base from WhatsApp to Telegram.

Now, the Meta-owned company has begun testing the same feature that would allow users to exchange files close to 2GB in size on WhatsApp, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest beta update (v 22.7.0.76 on iOS and v2.22.8.7 on Android).

Currently, the feature is available to some beta users in Argentina. It is expected to be made available to more in the coming weeks.

As of now, WhatsApp allows users to transfer media and other types of files of 100MB only. With the increase in file size limit, people will be able to transfer high-quality full HD or even short 4K videos captured on phones with friends and family members.



WhatsApp to allow users to send big files up to 2GB soon. Credit: WABetaInfo



In a related development, last week WhatsApp rolled out the much-awaited multi-device support feature to its messenger app. Now, users can link WhatsApp accounts with four devices including laptops, and tablets in addition to a registered primary mobile phone.

It should be noted that users can send messages on computers and tablets via WhatsApp even when the phone is not connected to the internet.

