WhatsApp to allow users view status updates in chatlist

WhatsApp may soon allow users view status updates within chat-list

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 14:04 ist

With more the two billion users, WhatsApp commands numero uno positions on the leaders' board and arch-rival Telegram comes a distant second with 700 million users.

Social media platforms are very competitive and in their bid to outperform rivals bring new features to retain the loyal user base.

In the latest instance, a Meta-owned company is testing a new feature that would allow users see the latest status update of their loved ones or colleagues within the chat list. This way, users need not have to go to the dedicated status bar to check on them.

WABetaInfo, a community blog said that the new feature is being tested on both Android and iOS. The company, after thorough testing, is expected to release an update with the new feature in the coming months.


WhatsApp testing a feature to allow users to view status updates within the chat list. Credit: WABetaInfo

In a related development, WhatsApp announced bringing three new privacy features— Exit group chats without notifying everyone, Control who can see when you're online, and Prevent screenshots on view once messages.

Read more | Now, leave WhatsApp groups discreetly, choose who can see you online

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp

What's Brewing

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Pics | 11 lesser-known facts about megastar Chiranjeevi

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

How about MSP for cattle fodder?

 