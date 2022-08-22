WhatsApp may soon allow users view status updates within chat-list

With more the two billion users, WhatsApp commands numero uno positions on the leaders' board and arch-rival Telegram comes a distant second with 700 million users.

Social media platforms are very competitive and in their bid to outperform rivals bring new features to retain the loyal user base.

In the latest instance, a Meta-owned company is testing a new feature that would allow users see the latest status update of their loved ones or colleagues within the chat list. This way, users need not have to go to the dedicated status bar to check on them.

WABetaInfo, a community blog said that the new feature is being tested on both Android and iOS. The company, after thorough testing, is expected to release an update with the new feature in the coming months.



WhatsApp testing a feature to allow users to view status updates within the chat list. Credit: WABetaInfo



In a related development, WhatsApp announced bringing three new privacy features— Exit group chats without notifying everyone, Control who can see when you're online, and Prevent screenshots on view once messages.

Read more | Now, leave WhatsApp groups discreetly, choose who can see you online

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.