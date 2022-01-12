WhatsApp rolling out global voice note player for iOS beta

WhatsApp to launch global voice note player on iOS beta

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jan 12 2022, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 12:31 ist
The feature is still under development for WhatsApp beta for Android and there is no news about the release date. Credit: AFP File Photo

Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new global voice note player on iOS beta that will let users listen to a voice message while on a different chat.

According to WABetainfo, the voice note that users are listening to will not be dismissed when they swipe back or open a different chat.

This feature will let users listen to voice notes even when they switch to a different chat.

This feature has been released to some iOS beta testers, including WhatsApp Business beta.

The feature is still under development for WhatsApp beta for Android and there is no news about the release date.

A recent report said that WhatsApp for iOS is planning to remove "Broadcast Lists" and "New Group" from the chats list in a future update.

There will be a new entry point for "Broadcast" within the contacts list, available when users tap the same button "Start New Chat" at the top right.

The report noted that this is planned for a future update and there is not a known release date.

