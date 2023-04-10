WhatsApp: Simple steps on how to block spams on messenger app

WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in India. It is free to download on all available platforms-- Android, iOS and Windows, and others too. The user interface is very simple to understand even for senior citizens to get the hang of the messenger app.

However, lately, telemarketing and other spam calls and messages have become rampant on WhatsApp. Also, perverts too, target innocent people with filthy messages and multi-media content. It is nothing short of mental harassment. So, a Meta-owned company has set in place a mechanism to control these things.

Here are simple steps to block and report those annoying SMSs on WhatsApp:

On iPhone

Step 1: Open the chat inbox and select the chat session started by a stalker or unknown telemarketer

Step 2: Tap the on the number/name >> scroll down and select 'Report' >> Report and Block

On Android

Step 1: Open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. Users can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.

On KaiOS

Step 1: Open a chat with the contact, then tap More > Block > Block. Users can also report the contact by tapping Report contact > Block.

On Web browser

Step 1: Open the chat inbox and select the chat session started by a stalker or unknown telemarketer

Step 2: Tap the on the number/name >> scroll down and select 'Report' >> Report and Block

Once the block procedure is completed, the concerned person/number will no longer be able to see your last seen status, online, status updates, and any changes made to your profile photo will no longer be visible.

Also, once the contact (number) is reported, WhatsApp receives the last five messages sent to the victim by the reported user or group, and they won’t be notified. WhatsApp also receives the reported group or user ID, information on when the message was sent, and the type of message sent (image, video, text, etc.). This will be used to screen the concerned person and if found guilty, he/she (phone number) will be banned from using WhatsApp again.

