WhatsApp suffers major global outage, now restored

Popular messaging app WhatsApp was restored over an hour after facing service outages in major cities across the world, including India.
Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain that they were not able to send messages on the app.
On DownDetector, the outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are facing service outages in India.
The outage was also reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Singapore, and other Asian nations.
"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," Meta company spokesperson said after the outage was restored.
Meanwhile #Whatsappisdown was trending on Twitter with more than 1,40,000 tweets. While some complained about not being able to send and receive messages, others had a field day sharing creative memes:
Is whatsapp down? #WhatsApp #whatsappdown
— Voosho (@vooshox) October 25, 2022
Pics not getting uploaded, messages showing single tick!!
Is WhatsApp down for everyone? #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/yGqNXFxL1i
— Divyanshu Dubey (@itsdivyanshu) October 25, 2022
When Whatsapp is Down 😂#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ODwXqYTqnv
— Aman Das (@Aman24966) October 25, 2022
People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU
— Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022
Mark Zuckerberg trying to figure out why WhatsApp is down#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Xm9SoGAyXS
— Sam Chege SC (@_sam_chege) October 25, 2022
