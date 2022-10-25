WhatsApp suffers major global outage, now restored

WhatsApp suffers major global outage, now restored

'We're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,' WhatsApp said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Oct 25 2022, 12:59 ist
  updated: Oct 25 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Popular messaging app WhatsApp was restored over an hour after facing service outages in major cities across the world, including India.

Several WhatsApp users took to Twitter to complain that they were not able to send messages on the app.

On DownDetector, the outage peaked at around 12:30 pm IST. As the per heatmap, people in cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Nagpur, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are facing service outages in India. 

The outage was also reported in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Singapore, and other Asian nations.


WhatsApp service is down in major cities across India (Credit: DownDetector)

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience," Meta company spokesperson said after the outage was restored.

Meanwhile #Whatsappisdown was trending on Twitter with more than 1,40,000 tweets. While some complained about not being able to send and receive messages, others had a field day sharing creative memes:

 

