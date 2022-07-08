WhatsApp testing chat history sync feature on two phones

WhatsApp earlier this year launched the much-awaited multi-device support for the messenger app. It allowed the users to link one mobile with a registered number with four devices.

This made it so good for users to seamlessly switch text messaging from computer and phone with no loss of continuity. Also, it allows users to message from the computer even if the phone with the registered number is not connected to the Internet. However, there was one downside though. Users cannot see past messages such as a conversation or multimedia content (photos/videos/document files) shared during a chat older than six months on devices other than the registered phone.

Recently, WhatsApp started testing a feature to allow a secondary mobile as a companion device to the primary handset.

Now, the company is going a step further and testing full sync of chat history between two phones, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

When setting up the secondary phone, all the chats on the primary phone will sync with the former. But, as you can see from the screenshot (below), it will take some time to complete the process.



WhatsApp chat history sync feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a welcome move, as this will enhance the user experience on WhatsApp. This will come in handy for users who use two phones particularly the business community, to offer multiple devices to their employees and communicate with clients.

In a related development, WhatsApp is bringing a stealth mode that would allow users to hide their online active status from other users on the messenger app.

