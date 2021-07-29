WhatsApp testing chat history transfer option between iPhone and Android mobile

Early this year, there was a report on WhatsApp working to bring a long-awaited feature that would allow the user to migrate their chat history between the iPhone and Android mobile.

Now, visual details have emerged showing how the upcoming feature would work. WhatsApp community blog WABetaInfo has shared a couple of screenshots on how users can transfer WhatsApp data from an iPhone to an Android phone.

In the first screen-shot, we can see the “Move chats to Android” option in WhatsApp’s iOS app.

And, the second screengrab shows a mobile display prompting the user to keep the iPhone unlocked with WhatsApp open while the data transfer operation is in progress.

The WhatsApp chat history data transfer looks straightforward and easy.

Thank you @xdadevelopers for your recent discovery about the "Switch to Android" app, to migrate WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android. 🤩

These screenshots show how the process works. This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update. https://t.co/FmZbXi33L2 pic.twitter.com/w7GiCUHSuS — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 28, 2021

Currently, Apple and Google offer a way to transfer mobile data such as photos, videos, and other stuff, but there is no way to migrate the chat history from iCloud (default for iPhone) to Google Drive (default for Android) and vice versa.

This new WhatsApp chat history transfer feature definitely makes the transition from one mobile platform to another much better than ever before.

There is no word when WhatsApp will roll out the chat history transfer, as testing is still underway.

