WhatsApp testing cross platform chat history transfer

WhatsApp testing chat history transfer option between iPhone and Android mobile

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 29 2021, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 13:13 ist

Early this year, there was a report on WhatsApp working to bring a long-awaited feature that would allow the user to migrate their chat history between the iPhone and Android mobile.

Now, visual details have emerged showing how the upcoming feature would work. WhatsApp community blog WABetaInfo has shared a couple of screenshots on how users can transfer WhatsApp data from an iPhone to an Android phone.

In the first screen-shot, we can see the “Move chats to Android” option in WhatsApp’s iOS app.

And, the second screengrab shows a mobile display prompting the user to keep the iPhone unlocked with WhatsApp open while the data transfer operation is in progress.

The WhatsApp chat history data transfer looks straightforward and easy. 

Currently, Apple and Google offer a way to transfer mobile data such as photos, videos, and other stuff, but there is no way to migrate the chat history from iCloud (default for iPhone) to Google Drive (default for Android) and vice versa.

This new WhatsApp chat history transfer feature definitely makes the transition from one mobile platform to another much better than ever before. 

There is no word when WhatsApp will roll out the chat history transfer, as testing is still underway.

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp
Android
iOS

