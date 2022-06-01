WhatsApp testing edit feature for 'sent' messages

WhatsApp testing edit feature for 'sent' messages

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 01 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2022, 14:32 ist

In the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been adding a lot of value-added features such as disappearing messages, delete messages for all, multi-device support, and more. 

Now, the Meta-owned company is testing another much-needed feature that would allow users to edit a sent message, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

In the screengrab shown below, we can see the 'edit' below info and copy options. This is a much-needed feature that can do a world of good for all Whatsapp users. 


The new edit feature on WhatsApp beta. Credit: WABetaInfo

Most often than not, there are spelling mistakes by accident or the phone keyboard app's autocorrect feature. The receiver may take offense to the presence of the wrong word. But, with the edit feature, senders get an opportunity to fix the problem in a quick time.

Though we don't know when Twitter would introduce the edit feature, WhatsApp is certain to bring this in a few months on all versions-- iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.

In a related development,  WhatsApp is also testing a new app version exclusively for iPads. The company plans to bring the support for the Apple device with the new multi-device feature.

Read more | WhatsApp to bring support of iPad soon

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp

What's Brewing

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'

RIP KK: The top songs by the 'Voice of Love'

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Venezuela's stuffed toy 'hospital' brings joy to kids

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Karnataka woman ferried on bamboo pole to hospital

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

Monsoon sets in Karnataka, five days early

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

‘KGF’ reignites debate over films’ ‘bad influence’

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

Ukraine's seed bank at risk of being lost as war rages

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

DH Toon | 'Spent 8 years serving the poor', says Modi

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

Women lovers win right to live together in Kerala

 