WhatsApp testing edit feature for 'sent' messages

In the last couple of years, WhatsApp has been adding a lot of value-added features such as disappearing messages, delete messages for all, multi-device support, and more.

Now, the Meta-owned company is testing another much-needed feature that would allow users to edit a sent message, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

In the screengrab shown below, we can see the 'edit' below info and copy options. This is a much-needed feature that can do a world of good for all Whatsapp users.



The new edit feature on WhatsApp beta. Credit: WABetaInfo



Most often than not, there are spelling mistakes by accident or the phone keyboard app's autocorrect feature. The receiver may take offense to the presence of the wrong word. But, with the edit feature, senders get an opportunity to fix the problem in a quick time.

Though we don't know when Twitter would introduce the edit feature, WhatsApp is certain to bring this in a few months on all versions-- iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a new app version exclusively for iPads. The company plans to bring the support for the Apple device with the new multi-device feature.

Read more | WhatsApp to bring support of iPad soon

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.