WhatsApp testing multi-device feature to support two iPhones, iPad

Recently, WhatsApp had announced it has started testing the multi-device feature to allow users to link one registered mobile number with five gadgets. It specifically stated that it will support just one phone and others will tablets and computers.

Now, in the latest WhatsApp iOS Beta version, the app offers the option to sync old chats with a secondary iPhone or an iPad, reported WABetaInfo.

Once enabled, the chat history gets downloaded on the second iPhone. Also, for this procedure, the primary iPhone need not even be connected to the Internet.

Currently, when operating WhatsApp on a desktop, the registered mobile has to be connected to the internet at all times. Without the cellular data connection, new messages don't get populated in the chat session on the computer.

WhatsApp is still testing the multi-device feature and there is a chance of bringing more capabilities to secondary phones and devices.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is supported on SIM-based Android tablets, but yet to offer the same for the iPads. There is no separate app for Apple iPads. The good news is that we don't have to wait long, as the company is expected to unveil the 'WhatsApp for iPad' app with the release of the multi-device feature.

The faster the company weeds out the bugs, the sooner we will be able to use WhatsApp on Apple iPad.

The Facebook-owned company is inviting the public (both iOS and Android) to test the multi-device feature and share feedback with its software engineers.

It has added a separate join button in WhatsApp on both Android and iOS devices.

Users can find the 'Multi-device Beta' in the settings.

Just go to Settings >> Linked Devices>> scroll down >> Multi-device Beta >> join

Must read | WhatsApp invites more users to join multi-device feature beta testing

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.