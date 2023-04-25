WhatsApp testing new broadcasting feature

WhatsApp testing new broadcasting feature similar to Telegram's 'Channels'

WhatsApp's new 'Channels' feature will be a great tool for celebrities, influencers and enterprises to share information with large audience in one go

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 12:55 ist
WhatsApp logo. Credit: AFP FILE PHOTO

For the last several years, users had been asking WhatsApp to increase file size limit for sharing on its messenger app. In 2022, the Meta-owned company finally answered the prayers by increasing the limit from 100MB to 2GB similar to Telegram.

Now, WhatsApp is testing another Telegram's most popular features 'Channels' that allows users to broadcast information or content to all followers in one go.

Telegram 'Channels' is a great tool for celebrities, influencers, and enterprises to share information with large audiences. Also, unlike groups and communities features we see in Whatsapp, which have a cap on the number of members, Channels have no limit.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced 'Channels' in the latest update on both Android beta v2.23.8.6 and iOS v23.8.0.75, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

Several news organisations make good use of Telegram to share curated important stories with the public. 


WhatsApp Channels feature seen on iOS beta version. Credit: WABeta Info

With the latest feature Channels, WhatsApp also wants to offer a similar experience to both regular users and enterprises.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp Channel is said to be a private tool where phone numbers and user information joining a channel will be kept hidden at all times. 

Since the channels feature is used to broadcast news or content from one user to many followers, the content will not be end-to-end encrypted. However, one-to-one private conversations will remain fully encrypted and cannot be spied on or tracked neither by the government nor the company. 

Given how big WhatsApp's active userbase is in India, the new Channels feature will definitely help the Meta-owned to further consolidate the userbase and also bring more people to its fold.

Also read | WhatsApp: Simple steps on how to block spams on messenger app

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
WhatsApp
channel
Telegram

Related videos

What's Brewing

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

 