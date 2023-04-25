WhatsApp testing new broadcasting feature similar to Telegram's 'Channels'

For the last several years, users had been asking WhatsApp to increase file size limit for sharing on its messenger app. In 2022, the Meta-owned company finally answered the prayers by increasing the limit from 100MB to 2GB similar to Telegram.

Now, WhatsApp is testing another Telegram's most popular features 'Channels' that allows users to broadcast information or content to all followers in one go.

Telegram 'Channels' is a great tool for celebrities, influencers, and enterprises to share information with large audiences. Also, unlike groups and communities features we see in Whatsapp, which have a cap on the number of members, Channels have no limit.

Now, WhatsApp has introduced 'Channels' in the latest update on both Android beta v2.23.8.6 and iOS v23.8.0.75, reported WABetaInfo, a community blog.

Several news organisations make good use of Telegram to share curated important stories with the public.



WhatsApp Channels feature seen on iOS beta version. Credit: WABeta Info



With the latest feature Channels, WhatsApp also wants to offer a similar experience to both regular users and enterprises.

It should be noted that the WhatsApp Channel is said to be a private tool where phone numbers and user information joining a channel will be kept hidden at all times.

Since the channels feature is used to broadcast news or content from one user to many followers, the content will not be end-to-end encrypted. However, one-to-one private conversations will remain fully encrypted and cannot be spied on or tracked neither by the government nor the company.

Given how big WhatsApp's active userbase is in India, the new Channels feature will definitely help the Meta-owned to further consolidate the userbase and also bring more people to its fold.

