WhatsApp testing new feature to mute calls from spammers

Recently, WhatsApp introduced new features including Avatar, an animated display picture, the option to select 100 files and images at once to share on the messenger app, picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iPhones, and many more.

Now, the Meta-owned company is planning to bring a security feature to mute unwanted calls on WhatsApp.

In the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, the app offers a new option in the settings that offer option-'Silence unknown callers', reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

Once this feature is turned on, any calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced on the phone. But, it will have notifications such as missed calls in the call list. And, users can decide to call back or just ignore it.



WhatsApp feature silence unknown calls. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a much-needed feature, as we have seen people falling prey to the honey trap with video calls on WhatsApp. The modus operandi of the scam is that the fraudsters make a video call to a potential victim and show naked women. With screen recording, the victim is shown watching porn. Later, they make a ransom demand, if the victim doesn't oblige, they threaten to upload the video on social media platforms.

With this feature to mute calls from unknown people, users will have a chance to avoid them.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that would allow users to edit a sent message. This will help users correct the spelling of the words, which sometimes get autocorrected to a different word, and create the wrong context when the receiver reads the message.

