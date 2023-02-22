WhatsApp testing newsletter tool on messenger app

WhatsApp, earlier this week, introduced several new features including picture-to-picture during video calls on iPhones, the option to add descriptions while sending multimedia content, and more.

Now, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a Newsletter tool. With this, the user will be able to broadcast information to a large number of people at once, reported WABetaInfo.

There is no word on the limit of members, a person can send or broadcast a message at once. It should be noted that WhatsApp already has a Broadcast feature on messenger, but it is best utilized for making announcements to people on the contact list.

We believe, the newsletter tool might be introduced to help users to send updates to friends and family, just like the annual Christmas Newsletter cards, which is a tradition in the west.

Sending physical cards to family or friends living abroad or even in different states of the same country is an expensive affair. So, WhatsApp probably makes it easy for users to send them digitally for free.

This is just an assumption just us speculating based on logical intuition for the creation of a Newsletter tool on WhatsApp. We will be able to know more about it in the coming months, as Meta-owned companies carry out extensive testing before rolling it out to the public.

In a related development, WhatsApp testing to allow users to send original quality images/videos on the messenger app. Currently, the multimedia content is compressed before it reaches the recipient and during the process, the quality gets diluted.

Soon, WhatsApp may a bring solution to this long pending issue.

