WhatsApp testing screen lock security feature for Desktop version

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is an undisputed leader in the messenger app service. However, it is difficult to maintain the lead as Telegram and Signal are giving stiff competition with better user privacy features.

Recently, WhatsApp too added more privacy-centric features such as options to hide profile photos, and online status, and leave groups without notifying the group members. Now, the company is testing another value-added feature for the desktop app version.

In the latest beta update, WhatsApp is offering the option to lock the messenger home screen on the desktop. The user will be able to lock it with a password. Though, this will be offered as optional, device owners are recommended to make optimum use of the lock option as it will offer security to chat history and avoid prying by others who use the same system.



WhatsApp Desktop will soon get the screen lock feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



It should be noted that WhatsApp offers similar security for Android and iOS devices. There is even fingerprint and FaceID authentication to protect the privacy of phone users.

In a related development, a Meta-owned company is testing a new multi-device connectivity feature that allows users to link their primary WhatsApp account with two different phones.

WhatsApp is calling the feature 'companion mode'. This comes in handy when your phone gets lost or stolen. With this feature on two phones, you can de-link the lost phone and block access of personal data to strangers. And, yet be able to receive and respond to people on the second phone.

Read more | Soon, you may link your primary WhatsApp account with two phones

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.