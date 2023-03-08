WhatsApp testing temporary groups with expiry date

Last month, WhatsApp introduced picture-in-picture mode for video calls on iPhones, the option to add description while sending multimedia files, select up to 100 photos/videos at a time, and several more value-added features to its messenger app.

Now, a Meta-owned company is testing a feature called 'Expiring Groups'. It will be a temporary group and like the expiring messages, the admin will be able to set a date and the group disappears from the messenger app, reported WABetaInfo, WhatsApp community blog.

This feature comes to hand for people to create temporary groups for short projects with a few members at work or even for personal things like setting up groups to organise baby showers, and bachelor parties, deciding the location for a family or friends' trip, and other fun programmes.

WhatsApp will offer four options-- one day, one week, custom date, and remove expiration date.



WhatsApp working on the expiring groups feature. Picture Credit: WABetaInfo



Once it reaches the expiry date, the group automatically vanishes from the messenger app. And also, shown above, users can also edit with a custom date and even remove the expiration date and continue to use the group for another project.

The Expiring Groups features will also help users declutter WhatsApp from ghost groups, which are no longer active.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to mute spammers and calls from unknown people.

Once this feature is turned on, any calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced on the phone. But, it will have notifications such as missed calls in the call list. And, users can decide to call back or just ignore it.

