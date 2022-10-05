WhatsApp to block users taking screenshot of 'View Once' images, videos

Last year, WhatsApp released 'View Once' which allowed users to send photos and videos that get automatically deleted soon after the receiver views the message. But, it had a flaw. The receiver had the option to take screenshots or screen recorder and save it on to their phone.

Now, the Meta-owned company has begun testing the screenshot blocking feature that offers a solution to the privacy flaw.

In the latest WhatsApp Beta 2.22.21.71 (iOS), public testers will be able to examine the feature and look for any loopholes. And, they can send the feedback to the company.



WhatsApp View Once feature. Credit: WhatsApp



The photo shared by community blog WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp will show a banner with a message -'Screenshot Blocked' in case the user tries to take a snap of the image and if he/she tries to switch on the screen recorder, the messenger app will block the process and shows a banner-- 'Screen Recording Blocked'.



Screenshot blocking and screen recording blocking feature in WhatsApp beta app. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a much-needed privacy feature. It has become a trend among young adults to foolishly share private sensitive photos and videos with partners and even with strangers, they meet online. And, whenever a relationship goes sour, the latter may use such content to blackmail or try to ruin their reputation by sharing them on social media platforms.

Though this kind of behavior is frowned upon and discouraged, they go ahead without thinking of consequences in the future. But, at least now, this feature screenshot/screen recording blocking feature will save them from such embarrassment.

