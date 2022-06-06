WhatsApp to bring double code verification security feature

Many naive WhatsApp users find the two-factor authentication a little complicated and hesitate to enable it. Most often than not, they fall prey to hackers and unwitting share the verification code and lose WhatsApp access.

Now, the Meta-owned company has begun testing security features that would offer more time for WhatsApp users to get a grip on the situation before it's too late.

WhatsApp plans to add a second security code verification step while opening the WhatsApp account on another phone, WABetaInfo, a community blog reported citing the latest Android beta app update.

In the screen-grab (below), you can see WhatsApp sends out a message to the owner that his/her account is being added on another device and they will get the second verification code after some time gap.

If the person is really opening his own account on another device, they will be able complete the process by submitting the second verification code. Or, if that was an illegal attempt by a hacker to open the victim's WhatsApp account on another device, the second code verification notice will get the latter to sit up and block the process immediately.



The second code verification feature was tested on WhatsApp beta. Credit: WABeta Info



There is no word on when the second verification feature gets ready and is rolled out to the public. Until then, it is advisable that WhatsApp users activate two-step verification themselves or at least take the help of trusted colleagues or family members to enable it.

In a related development, WhatsApp will also be testing another value-added feature that offers the option to rename the device for business accounts.

This way the enterprise owner will be able to know who is managing their WhatsApp account on which device.

Must read | WhatsApp to bring premium subscription plan for business owners

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.