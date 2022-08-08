WhatsApp to bring new fool-proof security feature 'Login Approval' to thwart hacking

With more than two billion active userbase, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app on both iOS and Android platforms. However, it also attracts bad actors to prey on naive users to steal their identity and hoodwink latter's relatives and friends to send money.

There has been a steady rise in WhatsApp being hijacked by hackers in India. It should be noted that close to 500 million people use the Meta-owned messenger app in the subcontinent.

Now, the company is testing a new fool-proof feature that would curb the hacking of WhatsApp accounts.

In the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android (v2.22.17.22), a new 'Login Approval' feature has been introduced.

As you can see in the screenshot (shared by WABetaInfo), WhatsApp will notify the original user that their account is being set up on another phone and if it is them, they should tap 'Allow' and type the six-digit password. Or if it is someone illegally planning to take over the account, the user can press the option--'Do Not Allow' and thwart the hacking.



WhatsApp testing new 'Login Approval' feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a welcome move by WhatsApp. There is no word on when the new 'Login Approval' feature will be released, but the testing has been done thoroughly and ensure there are no loopholes.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing another feature that offers more control to group admins on WhatsApp to delete messages, forwards, and multimedia content for everyone. This is a way to curb the spread of hate among community members.

Read more | WhatsApp to offer more powers to group admin

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.