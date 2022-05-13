WhatsApp to bring new Messenger app for Macs

Meta-owned messenger service provider WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new app for Mac devices.

Though there is a dedicated macOS-based WhatsApp for Mac, the company wants to bring a new app built from scratch and support new features including the multi-device links, said WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

The new messenger app for Macs will be able to link with any WhatsApp account registered to an Android or iOS mobile handset. To link, users have to scan the QR code on Mac to link their device.

Also, the new macOS WhatsApp is said to come with an improved user interface compared to the current application version.

However, the new WhatsApp for Mac is not available to the public just yet.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently introduced new features including reaction emojis, and also increased the file size limit to send on the messenger app.

Previously, the limit was 128MB and now, users can send multimedia content up to 2GB on WhatsApp.

Also, WhatsApp increased the limit for voice group calls to 32 people, and also on WhatsApp group, admins can now add up to 512 members.

