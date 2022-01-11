WhatsApp to bring new search features to messenger app

Last week, WhatsApp started testing nearby features that allowed users to easily find restaurants, groceries stores right within the messenger app and now, it is planning bring more advanced search features.

In the latest update to the WhatsApp Beta app (both the iOS and Android), the company has introduced three new options for users in terms of search within chats and messages - Contacts, Non-contacts, and Unread, reported WABetaInfo, a reliable WhatsApp community blog.

For now, the aforementioned features are being tested for business accounts on WhatsApp. This will help them to find the details and given how many customers they cater to, it is difficult to keep track of all messages and there is a chance of oversight of not being able to view an important order from loyal clients.



New search features are being tested on WhatsApp Business. Credit: WABetaInfo



With the Unread option, people like in Google Gmail, can see all the unread messages in a single frame and also weed not unimportant messages and just focus on replying to the customers.

This is a really good value-added feature and hope, it will be introduced for regular WhatsApp for private individuals too.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing to bring profile pictures along with notifications on the Lock Screen of the phone.

With just the name, there was a chance of ignoring the message and viewing it later. But with the photo, there will be less chance of disregarding the message.

