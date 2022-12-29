WhatsApp to bring 'status report' security feature

We have seen reports, particularly in India, of users posting hateful messages or photos, that hurt a community, a religion or a group, or an ethnicity.

Currently, users can only take screenshots or screen recordings and report them to the police to take action against the culprits. But, sometimes, it may take some time to trace and before justice could be served, it will be a little too late, as we have seen hateful status posts causing riots in India.

Now, in the latest beta released for the WhatsApp desktop version, the company has introduced a new option for users to report 'WhatsApp status' so that the objectionable post is taken down immediately before causing widespread hate.

The new feature is much needed as this will quickly help stop any hateful messages from going viral for any wrong reasons.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently launched the 'message yourself' feature.

With this, users will get up to five seconds to undo the deleted command and recover the message. And, users can change delete for me to delete for everyone or vice versa.

