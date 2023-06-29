WhatsApp to increase members' limit for group video calls on PCs

In late 2022, WhatsApp increased the limit on video calls from eight to 32 members. However, it was limited only to smartphones.

Now, the Meta-owned company will soon make it available on the desktop version soon. In the latest WhatsApp beta update for Windows v2.2324.1.0), it has increased the limit to 32, reported WABetaInfo, a community forum.

This will help regular users as they will be able to host a video conference with friends and family. Even the corporate sector will benefit from this. Yes, it won't be enough to conduct virtual town hall meetings, but it can be done to host key meetings with up to 32 people.



WhatsApp to increase video call limit to 32 members for Windows app. Credit: WABetaInfo



In a related development, Whatsapp has announced a security feature to its messenger app to curb cyber fraud on its messenger app.

Once updated to the latest version, users will get an option to silence unknown callers. Lately, there is increased cases of cyber criminals honey-trapping unsuspecting victims via video calls.

Also, other bad actors offer fake jobs and eventually force them to invest in cryptocurrency and steal their money.

To curb such calls, WhatsApp users can turn on 'Silence unknown calls'.

