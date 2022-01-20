WhatsApp to offer in-app help service

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most popular messenger app in the world. However, the revised user privacy announced in early 2021 dealt a blow to its popularity.

As per the new terms and conditions of the service, app users had to mandatorily share the message details including financial details exchanged between the former and business owner. It went to give an ultimatum and asked users to either accept terms or just uninstall the device after May 15. It faced a lot of flak for being tone-deaf on not understanding the consumer’s privacy concerns.

Later, WhatsApp pushed the deadline indefinitely. But, it did say, the company will continue to try to pursue people to accept the terms and make them understand on why it is asking to share the details exchange between them and the business owners. Also, it re-stated that the messages, texts, and multi-media content exchanged between any two private individuals will remain protected with end-to-end encrypted channels and neither government agencies nor WhatsApp can ever be able to track it.

While several people left WhatsApp for Signal and Telegram, others are still in two minds to make the jump or not, as most of their loved ones and friends and others they usually communicate with, are not on the other platforms.

Now, in a bid to reduce the migration, Meta (formerly known as Facebook)-owned company is planning to bring an in-app service, that will allow users to directly communicate with WhatsApp representatives and clear their doubts directly on the messenger app.

In the recently released WhatsApp Beta for Android(v2.22.3.5) and iOS (v22.2.72), there is an option to contact WhatsApp customer care personnel, reported WABetaInfo, a trusted WhatsApp community blog.



WhatsApp Beta app with contact us option (screen-grab). Credit: WABeta Info



Users can find it via Settings >> Help >> Contact us. It carries a green verified tick mark to indicate the account is of the genuine WhatsApp official.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing privacy indicators within the chatbox, status page and calls interface, to allay fears among users that the app is safe from prying and is fully encrypted and all personal details shared via WhatsApp between private individuals are safe.

