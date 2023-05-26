WhatsApp to offer new username option on messenger app

Most of social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and others, though they seek phone number for authentication, offer users the option to assign unique usernames. So that, others in the platforms, who don't have personal numbers, can still be able to easily find you.

Similarly, WhatsApp is planning such a feature on its messenger app. In the recently released WhatsApp beta for Android v2.23.11.15, keen-eyed folks at the WABetaInfo community forum, spotted a new option in the Profile section-- 'username' along with existing options- Name, Phone, and About section.

There is no official word on the benefits of the introduction of a 'username', but as mentioned above, the username may be used as an identity for others to search on WhatsApp. It should be noted the meta-owned company is already testing Channels similar to how Telegram offers.

We believe this unique username will come in handy to find the person and even an organization to follow on WhatsApp. Also, the company may use this tag the phone number of a user and whenever the latter calls a person, who doesn't have it in his/her contact list, the username will easily help identify the unknown caller.



WhatsApp testing new username feature. Credit: WABetaInfo



Must read | WhatsApp testing full-fledged Channels feature

Right now, whenever an unknown person calls on WhatsApp, only the phone number appears and most of the time, it will be spam or telemarketing calls. If the username appears during a call or messages are sent unlisted number, WhatsApp users can either receive or reject a call without any regret.

In a related development, WhatsApp will soon start a memory game on its messenger app. To be more precise, the company will not bring an in-app game as such, but help users remember their password for the encrypted backup data in the cloud storage (Google Drive for Android and Apple iCloud for iPhones).

Soon, WhatsApp will start prompting users to log in password at random times to ensure people remember the backup security code at all times.

Read more | WhatsApp to start password reminder prompts on the messenger app

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.