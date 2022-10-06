WhatsApp to offer Twitter-like polls option within groups soon

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most used messenger app on both iOS and Android platforms. It is very simple to use and understand key features such as the view once a feature that vanishes soon after reading text or viewing the image or videos. It can also be simultaneously used on multiple devices with old (limited time frame) chats synced. But, it is a tough job being on the top as Telegram and Signal are gaining ground at a steady pace.

To mitigate attrition, WhatsApp recently introduced new features including to option to leave WhatsApp groups discreetly and choose who can see the user online.

In the Android Beta v2.22.21.16 submitted to Google Beta Program, WhatsApp is testing to bring a new Twitter-like poll option in group chats.

As you can see from the screen grab (courtesy, WABetaInfo), WhatsApp users can create polls and it allows up to 12 options to choose from for group members. Also, users can move the options around the list too.



Polls option on WhatsApp group. Credit: WABetaInfo



This is a value-added feature that is sure to improve user engagement in group chat sessions.

In a related development, WhatsApp is also testing a feature to block users from taking screenshots or screen recording messages and multimedia content.

