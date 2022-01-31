WhatsApp to work on Messenger app for iPad

n 2021, WhatsApp began multi-device support for a single WhatsApp account to offer a better user experience to its subscribers but offered the option to link only to a single mobile and computer. There is no option to connect either an Android tablet or an iPad.

Like there is an Instagram app for iPad, why not for WhatsApp has long been the requests from users. Now, in an interview with The Verge, WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart has revealed that the company has been flooded with requests for bringing messenger app support to iPad the company is really interested to work on it.

“Our web and our desktop apps now have that. If I have a multi-device on, I can turn my phone off or lose my network connection and still get messages on my desktop. That would be really important for a tablet app, to be able to use the app even if your phone isn’t on. So the underlying technology is there,” Cathcart noted.

The company should work on the app for tablets as there are a lot of benefits. Most people will be able to switch devices once at home to continue the conversation on a bigger screen-based device. With the help of third-party or even in-app editing tools, people can use their creativity to make the photos lively and funny share them with family groups and make them more engaging.

Hopefully, WhatsApp brings support for the iPad along with the multi-device feature sooner or later this year.

In a related development, WhatsApp recently released new features to iOS version of the messenger app. With the new update, WhatsApp now supports Focus mode on iPhone, also all notifications on the device will now feature the profile photo of the sender.

