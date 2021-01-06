WhatsApp updates terms of service, user privacy policy

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has released the new 'Terms of Service' and also updated the user-privacy policy for both Android and iOS messenger versions.

The new policy will go into effect from February 8, 2021, and if the users are not satisfied with the terms offered by the company, they will have no choice but to uninstall the messaging application.

"Our updated Terms and Privacy Policy provide more information on how we process your data and our commitment to privacy. For example, we’ve added more information about more recent product features and functionalities, how we process your data for safety, security, and integrity, and added more direct links to user settings, Help Center articles and how you can manage your information," said the company.

Also, it noted that WhatsApp may store the data temporarily under encryption on their server if the multimedia content sent from person A to B within WhatsApp for efficient delivery service, where the user may use the same data to forward to others.



WhatsApp updates the 'Terms of Service'. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, if the user makes a transaction on the recently launched WhatsApp Pay, the company says it processes details of the user, including payment account and transaction information.

"Payment account and transaction information include information needed to complete the transaction (for example, information about your payment method, shipping details, and transaction amount). If you use our payments services available in your country or territory, our privacy practices are described in the applicable payments privacy policy," the company noted.

WhatsApp is part of Facebook companies, so it will receive information from, and shares data with the latter such as account registration information (phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how users interact with others (including businesses) when using the services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent.the other Facebook companies. "We may use the information we receive from them, and they may use the information we share with them, to help operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services and their offerings, including the Facebook companies--WhatsApp, Oculus Products (when using an Oculus account), and CrowdTangle websites, products, or apps' the company added.

Add to that WhatsApp will collect device and connection-specific information when the user installs, access, or access its services. This includes information such as hardware model, operating system information, battery level, signal strength, app version, browser information, mobile network, connection information (including phone number, mobile operator or ISP), language and time zone, IP address, device operations information, and identifiers (including identifiers unique to Facebook Company Products associated with the same device or account). You can find the full details of WhatsApp updated terms of service and user-privacy policy (here).

@WhatsApp updates ‘Terms of Service’ and user privacy policy on both iOS and Android messenger versions . pic.twitter.com/Um7ZLgsBCr — ರೋಹಿತ್ ಕೆ ವಿ ಎನ್ | Rohit KVN (@kvnrohit) January 6, 2021

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.