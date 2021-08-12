WhatsApp Web version gets image editing tool

WhatsApp has more than 2.5 billion users around the world and despite the controversy around privacy policy for the Business app version, it continues to be favourite among many. The primary reasons being are it is free and comes with several value-added features that make messaging a pleasurable experience on the messenger app.

Now, the company is adding another fun element to WhatsApp, the web/desktop version to be precise.

The latest update has introduced an image editing tool to the Whatsapp web. Users will be able to add emojis, stickers, text, crop, rotate images, and more.

Previously, the editing feature was available only on Android and iOS versions for mobiles. Now, mundane images can be modified to make them look fun and also more interactive.

In a related development, WhatsApp has launched the eagerly awaited cross-platform chat history migration feature.



WhatsApp Web app gets an image editing tool. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Initially, users will be able to transfer their WhatsApp data from their iPhone to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Z Flip3.

Soon, WhatsApp will make it available on branded phones around the world. But, Android phones should have Android 10 ( or a newer version) to transfer or receive WhatsApp chat history.

Read more | WhatsApp announces cross-platform chat history transfer feature

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.