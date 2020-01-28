WhatsApp won't work on these iPhones, Android mobiles soon

Last month, WhatsApp officially ended support for all Windows-powered phones from December 31, 2019 onwards. Now, the Facebook-owned company is set to end for select Android mobiles and iOS-powered iPhones next week.

From February 1, 2020 onwards, WhatsApp won't work on mobiles with Android versions 2.3.7 and older. Also, Apple iPhones with iOS 8 or later version won't get any more WhatsApp update and the latter can stop working anytime after next week.

Here's the list of WhatsApp recommended mobile operating systems

Android running OS 4.0.3+

iPhone running iOS 9+

Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

In a related development, WhatsApp has formally begun testing darkmode feature for Android phones. Interested people can download WhatsApp beta and register for the testing.

The dark mode, which is already available in Facebook Messenger, enhances the visual appeal of the user-interface and also will greatly improve the battery life of the mobile phone.

The company will take feedback from the testers and weed out any glitches, only then it will release the dark mode via app update, probably before the end of February if not early.

Sadly, the aforementioned mobiles (with iOS 8 / Android 2.3.7 or older) won't get dark mode feature in WhatsApp.

