Wi-Fi Intruders: These handy apps can help you find unauthorised network users

Having a Wi-Fi router has become a norm in urban regions, as it offers faster and seamless internet connectivity inside the walled confines of the home compared to the hot spot feature of mobile phones.

However, it is also pertinent for the homeowner to keep an eye on who is using his/her Wi-Fi. It's fine if the users are family members; what if strangers around the house have gained access to your internet router?

You can't even imagine what can happen if a person misuses your Wi-Fi network. In 2009, a Minnesota man hacked into his neighbour's Wi-Fi. He created multiple fake email IDs in neighbour's name and sent a death threat to then Vice President Joe Biden (now President) and an e-mail with child pornography to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Eventually, the culprit was nabbed. But, the owner has to make several trips to the investigation office, then has to appear for several rounds of hearings, and offer evidence to clear his/her name off the suspect list. So, it is very important to protect your personal Wi-Fi network.

Here are some popular Wi-Fi analyser apps that help you track and block strangers:

Fing - Network Scanner (By Fing Limited)



Fing app on Apple App Store (screengrab)



Besides showing the list of the devices (including IDs and IP & MAC address), it lets you know who’s home while you’re not there with Digital Presence. Also, it can even detect hidden cameras connected to the Wi-Fi router.

And, it offers parental control features to schedule screen time and pauses internet access to children at home.

WiFi Guard - Scan devices and protect your Wi-Fi from intruders (By Dzmitry Plashchynski)



Wi-Fi Guard app on Apple App Store (screengrab)



WiFi Guard can scan nearby Wi-Fi networks automatically and send notifications if it detects any new devices.

who is using my WIFI? (Developed by Network Scanner - WiFi Scanner & Network Monitor)



Who is on my WIFI- network scanner app on Google Play Store (screengrab)



This app helps detect devices that are hogging the WiFi network speed and tells the owner, who is on his/her WiFi without any permission.

WiFi Detector: Who Use My WiFi (By WiFi Router Speed and Security)



WiFi Detector- Who Use My WiFi on Google Play Store (screengrab)



As the name implies, it scan nearby wireless internet network and get information on how many people or devices are connected to the owner's Wi-Fi router and block illegal users, as it offers direct access (permission has to be given at the time of app installation) the admin page and make changes to the router settings.

If you find any unknown users on your Wi-Fi network, log in to the Wi-Fi admin page and reset your password. Also, make a habit of changing passwords multiple times throughout the year.

