Windows 11: Check if your PC is eligible to get new OS

Microsoft, earlier in the week, unveiled the much-awaited Windows 11 and showcased the key features in coming in the new PC OS update.

The new Windows 11 is slated to be rolled out as free software to all eligible devices later this year.

Some of the new features coming in the new Windows OS include the all-new refurbished home page, support for Android apps, enhanced security, visually pleasing widgets to offer customised news feed on the home screen, and more.

Check if your computer has the required system hardware to install Windows 11:

Processor: 64-bit class processor with at least two or more CPU cores. And, support CPU clock speed of a minimum 1GHz or more.

Graphics: DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

RAM + Storage: 4GB RAM + 64G storage

Trusted Platform Module (TPM): TPM version 2.0

[Note: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) technology is designed to provide hardware-based, security-related functions. A TPM chip is a secure crypto-processor that is designed to carry out cryptographic operations. The chip includes multiple physical security mechanisms to make it tamper-resistant, and malicious software is unable to tamper with the security functions of the TPM]

System firmware: UEFI: Unified Extensible Firmware Interface, Secure Boot capable

Display: It should have a minimum of 9.0-inch screen with HD (720p) resolution and support 8 bits per colour channel

In layman terms, Windows 11 will not support 7th gen Intel iCore chipsets or older versions.



Widgets on Windows 11. Credit: Microsoft



As far as the AMD System-on-Chipsets (SoCs) are concerned, Windows 11 will not support any of the A-series and FX-series, Ryzen 1000, and also several Ryzen 2000 silicon-based PCs as well.

Readers can install Microsoft's PC Health Check app (here)

Also, to install the new Windows 11 update, users should have a Microsoft account. If already have it, the process will be seamless. But, if you don't have one, you can sign up (here).

