Windows shut: Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 OS

Microsoft is closed its support Windows 7, one of the most widely used OS the software firm, on Tuesday.

This indicates that there shall no longer be any updates, bug fixes, security patches or even technical help for the systems, laptops or any device that runs on the Windows 7 OS.

“Microsoft will not be providing technical support for any issues, software updates, security updates or fixes for Windows 7 post-January 14," stated an official statement released by Microsoft.

Microsoft had been notifying users since last year and starting today, a full-screen notification will appear for Windows 7 users, warning them about the end of support, a report by The Verge pointed out.

This exercise is reportedly a push towards Microsoft's one billion device goal, which is to have one billion devices run on the Window 10 OS across the globe. Further, Microsoft is likely to take a year or two to pull the market share of Windows 7 out, which stands at a massive 26%.

Earlier, MS had said that it was targeted towards having Windows 10 running on more than one billion devices by the end of 2020 after eclipsing 900 million last September, according to a report by the New Zealand Herald.