World Photography Day 2022: Top photos shot on iPhone

For the last several years, Apple iPhones has been giving a serious challenge to Google's popular Pixel smartphones. Apple's computational photorgrahy tech and camera hardware have been optminally balanced to deliver exceptional photos in all light conditions.

I have used all four iPhone 13 models and they take fantastic photos. Do check the samples in our reviews (listed below).

To mark World Photography Day 2022 (August 19), Apple photographers have showcased some breathtaking images of exotic locales and in India too.

Apeksha Maker, co-founder of House of Pixels has taken a couple of stunning photos; the first one, is an architectural masterpiece National Museum in Doha, Qatar, which will soon host to FIFA 2022 World Cup later this year.



Photo of the National Museum at Doha, Qatar captured by Apeksha Maker. Credit: Apple



And, the second photo is also by Apeksha. She has taken stunning sunset photo at Venice Beach, Los Angeles.



Photo of sunset at Venice Beach, Los Angeles, captured by Apeksha Maker. Credit: Apple



The third photo is by Prashanth Vishwanathan, who is also a recipient of the iPhone Photography contest award. He has captured the majestic snowcapped mountain range, which houses Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

"Whenever I travel I feel the camera is an extended body part, a device not only to capture the external but to filter it through one’s internal turmoil. On an assignment on climate impact and human interventions thereof, I was driving through the beautiful Chamoli District, in Uttarakhand. A district bearing the brunt of the climate impact we are witnessing worldwide.," said Prashanth Vishwanathan.

"At a particular bend on the twisty curvy road, I found this interesting juncture where the snowy mountains behind seemed to merge with the village in the foreground. In reality, separated by miles the snow seemed literally the backdrop of the village. Having my iPhone handy I could capture this beautiful moment even though we had a long way and stopping was a strict no-no due to landslides all over, " Vishwanathan noted.



Photo of the snowcapped mountain range, which houses Joshimath in Uttarakhand. captured by Prashanth Vishwanathan. Credit: Apple



Prashanth Vishwanathan also has some tips to share with amateur photographers, who can make the best use of the Apple iPhone:

--- I tend to shoot landscapes with my 3x, telephoto lens flattening the perspective and giving new meanings to the visuals perceived. (I also tend to shoot portraits up close with a wide lens).

--I always shoot raw! -- If I want to blur movement I switch to Live Photo.

--Always underexpose by 1/2 a stop, the highlights are always peaking at natural exposure.

--I edit on the photos app always

--The slight difference in the two scenes is drastically different and the iPhone HDR has kicked in by default exposing the foreground and background seamlessly

--The most important tip for capturing such fleeting moments always is to have your batteries charged ( though the iPhone has a tremendous battery) on your mobile always. And of course, keep your eyes peeled observing the world around you for these moments

Lance Gladney’s passion for art led him to The Chicago Lighthouse’s Photography for All program. Lauren Mehalek (pictured) is the program’s instructor this year. Credit: Apple



In a related development, Chicago Lighthouse, an NGO in collaboration with Apple experts, hosted a summer program — 'Photography For All'. It is part of the One Summer Chicago youth employment initiative that provides people ages 14 to 24 with internships and job opportunities at government institutions, community-based organisations, and companies throughout the city.

Around 200 youth participants, all of whom identify as blind or having low vision, received expert training in photography, videography, game design, coding, app development, augmented reality, and more through Apple-supported programs.

Apple experts also trained the students on how to make the best of the camera and photography settings they would need, as well as the accessibility features built into the devices — including VoiceOver, Apple’s built-in screen reader, and Zoom, which magnifies on-screen elements.

For those using VoiceOver on iPhone and iPad, Image Descriptions available in the Camera app uses on-device machine learning to help position a subject and describe the objects, setting, and people in the field of view.

Since 2017, Apple has been supporting the city’s One Summer Chicago program through the Community Education Initiative. It helps create opportunities for youth to develop new skills with the Everyone Can Create and Everyone Can Code curricula.

