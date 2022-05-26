WWDC 2022: Here's what Apple has in store at developers' conclave

Apple, earlier in the month revealed that it will host the annual World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 in June.

It will be an online-only event and will kick off on June 6 at 10:00 am (10:30 pm IST) on June 6 with the keynote presentation from CEO Tim Cook and followed by other senior executives of Apple. It will be streamed live on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app, and YouTube.

Apple WWDC 2022: Here's what to expect at the developers' conclave

Like previous years, Apple will share the preview of the upcoming iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and more.

Apple is expected to bring more stringent user privacy features in addition to accessibility options across the product line-up to help differently-abled persons.

Later in the day at 2:00 pm (2:30 am IST), Apple will host Platforms State of the Union and offer a glimpse of the latest technologies for developers to take their apps to the next level.

Apple engineers will give insights on new tools, technologies, and advances across the company's proprietary platforms. Registered users can watch it on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

At 6:00 pm (6:30 am IST), the company will give away the Apple Design Awards for developers' technical expertise in art, craft, and creativity in terms of app and software developments. This will also be streamed on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

From June 7 onwards, Apple will host 150 in-depth sessions for students and registered developers to interact with the company's expert engineers, spread over the week, and conclude on June 10.

Select Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can avail an oppurtunity to have one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts.

