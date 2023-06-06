WWDC 2023: Apple unveils iOS 17, macOS Sonoma and more

Like all previous years, Apple hosts World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) to reveal software updates for its products along with some hardware. This time, it is the grandest event to date, as Apple unveiled the company's first-ever mixed reality headset Vision Pro.

Read more | Key features of Apple Vision Pro

iOS 17

The iOS 16 introduces visually appealing lock screen themes and widgets and now, Apple is improving the user interface further with iOS 17. Key new features include personalised Contact Posters, which offers the iPhone user to customise a contact card and how they can appear pretty on the phone’s Lock Screen when he/she calls. Not just photos, as you can see in the cover photo below, users can choose beautiful effects for photos or Memoji, as well as eye-catching typography and font colours.

Another interesting new feature is the Live Voicemail. When the feature is enabled, the user will be able to see real-time transcription (thanks to on-device Neural Engine) as someone leaves a voicemail, and the opportunity to pick up while the caller is leaving their message. Calls identified as spam by carriers won’t appear as Live Voicemail, and will instead be instantly declined.



Key features of iOS 17. Credit: Apple



It will be available in limited regions, where cellular network operators offer voicemail service. On the bright side, FaceTime will get this very feature to send voice and video messages.

Add to that, FaceTime calls get Reactions such as hearts, balloons, fireworks, laser beams, rain, and more.

Also, with the new iOS 17 users can create their stickers emojis and even Live Stickers by lifting subjects from photos.

The iMessages app gets a new interface. It will come with an expandable menu that can be accessed with a simple tap to display iMessage apps.



iOS 17 brings new Check-in feature to iMessages app. Credit: Apple



The iMessages also gets Check-In, an important feature for when a user wants to notify a family member or friend that they have made it to their destination safely.

It also comes with a new catch-up arrow. It indicates where the user last left off in the conversation, and If a user shares their location, it will update in real-time right in the conversation. When sending an audio message, it’s transcribed automatically so users can read it at the moment or listen later.

With the new iOS 17, iPhone and Watch users can instantly share contacts with each other similar to how the AirDrop feature works. Apple is aptly calling Name Drop. People just have to bring two iPhones closer and he/she can share the number and email IDs just with a tap instantly.



NameDrop feature of iOS 17. Credit: Apple



Another notable aspect of the iOS 17 is that keypad gets better with dictation and autocorrect.

The big new feature coming with the iOS 17 is the standby display. When the iPhone is placed on a charger for overnight charging, the device turns into a smart display showing just the required information in big fonts visible from the far away side of the bed. It will also offer other widgets such as calendar, international time and appointment/meeting details to be viewed in the morning.



iOS 17 Standby feature. Credit: Apple



Another new coming in with iOS 17 is the Journal app, which lets users record their day-to-day life, to reflect back and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve mental wellbeing.

Also, iOS 17 is bringing Screen Distance in Screen Time. It uses the TrueDepth camera to encourage users to move their device farther away after holding it closer than 12 inches from their face for an extended period of time. This way, it will help in reducing the risk of eyesight problems caused by long-term exposure to harmful light from electronic displays.

With iOS 17, people will be able to download Maps of a particular, which can be used even in offline mode.

And, finally, iPhone owners will be able to summon Siri without having the prefix 'Hey' in the call phrase. For instance, He/she can just invoke by calling 'Siri, what's the weather today'. Also, with on-device machine learning, Siri will be able to understand more complex questions.

iPadOS 17

All the new features mentioned in the iOS 17 are also coming with the iPadOS. There are a few standalone features that are coming to the iPads for the first time and are exclusive too.

Apple is bringing the refreshing new user interface we saw in iOS 16 to the iPads. The new iPadOS 17 brings more customisation options to make the lock screen clutter-free and visually appealing. Users can move time and date back and forth over a photo and also icons of apps, and notifications have matching lighter shades. There are lots of cool widgets and users can switch between multiple wallpapers just like we do for changing Apple Watch faces.



iPadOS 17 brings new widgets to the home screen. Credit: Apple



And, there is one exclusive feature for iPad, that allows users to select a dynamic set of photos that shuffle throughout the day, or a Live Photo for a smooth slow-motion effect whenever they wake iPad.

For the first time, iPad users will be able to fill out PDF forms with ease. Using machine learning technology to identify fields in a PDF, iPad will allow users to quickly add details, such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.



Key features of iPadOS 17. Credit: Apple



Add to that, the iPadOS 17 will allow PDFs to appear in full width, making it easy to flip through pages, make a quick annotation, or sketch directly in the document with Apple Pencil.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/business/technology/ios-16-key-features-you-should-know-about-apples-new-iphone-os-1116166.html

Now that Apple TV 4K support FaceTime, users will be initiate video call on iPad and move to the big screen TV (or vice versa) seamlessly with Continuity Camera.

For the first time ever, Apple is finally bringing the Health app to iPad. Now, users can track and manage their medications, use Cycle Tracking, log their momentary emotions and daily moods, view their available health records from multiple institutions, and more — all in one central, secure, and private place.

macOS 14 Sonoma

Like on the iOS and iPadOS, Apple has announced to bring home screen customisation to Macs with the new macOS 14 Sonoma.

Users can move the widgets around on the desktop and they can replace or add more with ease with an easily accessible widget gallery. Also, the widgets blend seamlessly with the wallpaper to ensure uniformity.

Also, with the Continuity feature, iPhone users will be able to share their screens on Macs.

The macOS 14 Sonoma is bringing a whole lot of new screen savers featuring slow-motion videos of various locations worldwide.



Key features of macOS 14 Sonoma. Credit: Apple



To improve the user experience for gamers, Apple for the first time is bringing gaming mode for Macs. It promises to deliver smoother and more consistent frame rates, by ensuring games get the highest priority on the CPU and GPU.

Also, the Game Mode promises to make gaming on Mac even more immersive, by lowering audio latency with AirPods and significantly reducing input latency with popular game controllers like those for Xbox and PlayStation by doubling the Bluetooth sampling rate. Game Mode works with any game, including all of the recent and upcoming Mac games.

Some of the features announced for iPadOS 17 and iOS 17 such as stream-lined PDF editing, messages, the ability to simply call 'Siri't to get tasks done, keyboard improvements and more are coming to Macs with macOS 14.

watchOS 10

Apple is bringing a new visually appealing user interface. Also, several apps have been redesigned to offer a refreshing feel when operating the Watch with the latest watchOS 10.

The company has introduced Workout Views and new metrics for cycling, hiking, and other physical activities offering more insights and helpful guides to have the best outdoor experience during an outing with friends and family on exotic trips amidst nature. With Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities, Apple Watch will further help hikers safely return to the starting point.



Key features of watchOS 10. Credit: Apple



Also, specifically for cycling, watchOS 10 will make use of the new algorithm and sensor data from Apple Watch and connected power meters, to help estimate Functional Threshold Power (FTP), the highest level of cycling intensity that a rider could theoretically maintain for an hour. Using FTP, Apple Watch can calculate personalised Power Zones, used to easily see the current zone and track how long is spent in each, which is an effective way of improving the routine more efficiently.

With the new Smart Stack feature, users add and remove widgets such as Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and others, and get instant information with just a glance on the compact screen of the Apple Watch.



The new watch faces coming with watchOS 10. Credit: Apple



Along with the new set of watch faces, Apple is bringing iconic comic characters Snoopy and Woodstock to life with support for cool animation with watchOS 10.

The Mindfulness app offers additional tools to support mental health. Also, to delay the early onset of myopia (nearsightedness) among children, Apple is bringing the ability to measure time spent in daylight using the ambient light sensor of the Watch and this data can be viewed on the Health app. It should be noted that children should spend anywhere between 90 minutes to 120 minutes a day in the sunlight to take in vitamin D, which is important for good eyesight health.

tvOS 17

With the Continuity feature, users can make good use of the iPhone/ iPad camera and microphone for FaceTime on the big-screen TV with Apple TV connected.

The new tvOS 17 brings a new refreshing Control Center, offering information on display system status, including the time and active profile, and expands with other helpful details based on a user’s activity.

Also, tvOS 17 brings new Find My capability to locate the misplaced Apple TV's remote at home with a turn-by-turn guide.

With watchOS 17 onboard, Apple TV devices can offer a curated mix of favourite photos picked from the personal gallery and offer slide shows of loved ones' photos when the TV goes into idle mode.



Key features coming with tvOS 17 and also to HomePods. Credit: Apple



And, Apple is bringing support for third-party VPN apps with tvOS 17 for Apple TVs.

All the new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 are available as a developer beta for testers and will be available as a free software update to the public this fall around September.

Must read | Apple ‘Vision Pro’: Key features of the new mixed reality headgear

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech