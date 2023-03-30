WWDC 2023: Here's what to expect at Apple's developers conclave

Apple announced the date for the annual World Wide Developers Conference.

The company is scheduled to host the 2023 edition of the developers' conclave at Apple Park. It will kick off on June 5 and conclude on June 9.

Registered developers and students are invited to attend the event in-person and others around the world can watch the event live online on Apple’s official website.

“WWDC is one of our favorite times of the year at Apple because it’s an opportunity to connect with the talented developers from around the globe who make this community so extraordinary. WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Apple WWDC 2023: Here’s what to expect at the developers' conference

Like the previous years, Apple will preview the next generation Operating Systems of various products including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, MacOS, watchOS 10, and tvOS.

All the new OS are expected to come with major updates in terms of improving the performance of the device, enhancements in terms of the user interface for better user experience, improving productivity, user privacy security, and more.

However, the major highlight of this year’s event is touted to be the new RealityOS, which will be run on Apple’s first-ever mixed reality device, which by the way, is also expected to be unveiled at the very same venue.

Apple’s much-awaited mixed reality headset is said to resemble a ski goggle and be able to deliver 3D content, and also support Augment Reality/ Virtual Reality animated memoji-like interaction on FaceTime and other similar multimedia communication platforms.

Also, it is said to come equipped with top-end cameras, advanced motion sensors, and a couple of high-resolution screens. It is expected to cost around $3000 (approx. Rs 2,47,000), making it the most expensive Apple smart wearable.

Though it may get unveiled at WWDC 2023, it may get released only in September along with the new iPhones. Apple would offer developers tools and resources to bring innovative AR/VR apps for the headset. By the time, the customers get their hands on Apple’s new device, there will be enough apps and games on Apple App Store.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.