WWDC 2023 live updates: Apple offers a sneak peek at new VR headset

Apple kicked off the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday (June 5). The Keynote presentation started at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST), Apple HQ in Cupertino. So far, the company has unveiled new MacBook Air, Mac Studio, Mac Pro along with new software. Tune in to DH for the live updates to catch up on everything new Apple announces today.
The new VR headset Vision Pro will be compatible with all Apple products
Apple gives sneak peek at the new VR headset Vision Pro
Oh Wait! There is one more thing
New watchOS 10 revealed
Apple announces to features coming with tvOS 17 to Apple TVs and also to HomePods
New Sonoma macOS 14 unveiled
Apple introduces new features with iPadOS 17
Apple brings a whole lot of new features to iOS 17
Apple iOS 17 will be released to the public later this year around September
Apple Mac Pro launched; price starts at $6999
Key features of Apple's new Mac Studio
Apple's new Mac Studio price starts at $1999
Apple M2 Ultra silicon: Key features
New 15-inch MacBook Air launched with prices starting at $1299
The new MacBook Air model will go sale from next week in select markets with prices starting at $1299
Apple WWDC 2023 starts with CEO Tim Cook on stage
Apple all set to introduce a brand new product category at WWDC 2023
This year’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is touted to be the grandest event to date, as the American technology major is expected to reveal the company’s first-ever Mixed Reality (MR) headgear. It is an all-new product category, which Apple plans to release in later this year. Also, Apple will showcase the new software for its products— iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, realityOS, and tvOS.
