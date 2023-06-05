WWDC 2023 live updates: Apple set to launch Reality Pro VR headset and more

Apple is all geared up to kick off the annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday (June 5). The Keynote presentation is slated to start at 10:00 am PT (10:30 pm IST) at Apple HQ in Cupertino. Tune in to DH for the live updates to catch up on everything new Apple announces today.
Apple WWDC 2023 starts with CEO Tim Cook on stage
Apple all set to introduce a brand new product category at WWDC 2023
This year’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is touted to be the grandest event to date, as the American technology major is expected to reveal the company’s first-ever Mixed Reality (MR) headgear. It is an all-new product category, which Apple plans to release in later this year. Also, Apple will showcase the new software for its products— iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS 14, realityOS, and tvOS.
